Pfizer vaccine clinic in Wayne County

SAVANNAH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Pfizer vaccine clinic is being held in Wayne County on Saturday.

The clinic will be at the Savannah Fire Department from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The address is 1770 Route 89, Savannah, NY.

The vaccine clinic is for all ages eligible but specifically those 12 to 15-years-old. Anyone 12 to 17-years-old must have a parent or guardian consent at time of vaccination.

Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, please contact Wayne County Public Health

by phone 315-946-5749 or by email, at wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.