Phase 1 of Fair Haven Beach State Park resiliency upgrades completed

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday as Phase One of resiliency upgrades at Fair Haven Beach State Park have been completed.

(NY State Parks/Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The project, which is helped by the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, is restoring many areas of the park.

We launched the REDI program not only to rebuild, but build back better and stronger after shoreline communities were devastated by two ‘100-year floods’ within three years along Lake Ontario. This is a necessary State investment that will help to protect New Yorkers’ homes and businesses, as our work is repairing damage from the past while improving our resiliency against the inevitable flooding and extreme weather events of the future. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Repairs to the park’s West Beach Lot addressed damage from the flooding in 2017 and 2019.

The $2.5 million Phase One project did the following:

Elevated parking lot by two feet to make it more resilient to future high water; provided enhancements for adjacent natural dune creation and habitat formation

Installed improved drainage system and repaved parking area

Replaced existing water service during construction

Expanded East Beach parking area; resulted in increased parking at park

The Village of Fair Haven continues to share in the success of the upgrades of the Fair Haven State Park under the REDI projects. Our local residence and businesses in the village recognize and understand that the relationship between the State Park and the Village of Fair Haven working together as one community contributes to the success of both. Jim Basile — Mayor of the Village of Fair Haven

Phase Two will include a sand dune restoration and a boardwalk.

The 275-feet boardwalk will lead from the eastern edge of the parking lot to the West Beach bath houses.