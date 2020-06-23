Local leaders informed by state that gyms, movie theaters won’t reopen Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It appears the comeback of coronavirus in other states might be protectively slowing down New York’s reopening.

Movie theaters and gym facilities will not reopen Friday as part of Phase Four, state leaders informed regional “control room” groups on their daily calls Tuesday.

Similar phone calls were held across Upstate New York, including in Central New York.

Central New York’s group, led locally by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, has asked the state to reconsider the change.

In Rochester, former Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy, who’s overseeing reopening of the Finger Lakes, explained those industries will reopen sometime in Phase Four, but not on Friday.

Duffy says the state is closely watching what’s happening in other states and seeing outbreaks at places like bars, clubs and concerts.

In Syracuse, Destiny USA remains closed. Malls were not part of Phase Four, but are kept closed by a separate executive order, which will apparently stay in effect.

On Friday, outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be allowed to reopen, including film production, museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity.

The change was first made public by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy after the call between state leaders and the local leaders of the Capital District

The full statement from McCoy is below:

“It goes without saying that the process of reopening New York’s economy in the wake of a global pandemic is a fluid one, and county and regional leaders are constantly getting new information from the State as we move forward without risking the health and safety of our residents. After our Capital Regional Control Room call today with Budget Director Robert Mujica, we now know that Phase 4 will not allow for the reopening of all remaining businesses at the outset. Outdoor and lower risk indoor activities will be authorized to move forward when Phase 4 begins, which includes move and film production, along with museums, aquariums and zoos at 25% capacity. Other industries will be authorized on an individual basis dependent on associated risk levels and the current health data. Unfortunately at this time, outdoor theme parks, malls, gyms and movie theaters have not yet been cleared to reopen at the beginning of Phase 4. As we get new information on any updated guidelines, I will share it as promptly as possible with Albany County and Capital Region residents.” Dan McCoy,

Albany County Executive

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Central New York’s local leaders for more clarification on their interpretation.