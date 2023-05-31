The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Office of General Services (OGS) announced Wednesday that construction on the section of the Adirondack Rail Trail between Saranac Lake and Floodwood Road in Santa Clara will begin in two weeks.

This section is Phase Two in the construction process for the trail. Rifenburg Construction was awarded the $8.75 million construction contract.

Rifenburg Construction is the same company that was awarded the construction contract for the Margaret Street project in downtown Plattsburgh.

Phase one of the trail, which includes the portion between Lake Placid and Santa Clara, is still under construction by Kubricky Construction and is set to be complete this fall.

“It is exciting to see the Adirondack Rail Trail construction continue a transformation that will attract visitors from near and far year-round,” Commissioner of the DEC Basil Seggos said.

The trail is closed between Lake Placid and Saranac Lake and from Floodwood Road in Santa Clara to Saranac Lake is closed while construction is ongoing.

The DEC did not offer a timeline for when the construction for Phase Two will be completed, but the entire trail is expected to be done by the end of 2025.