Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at SU suspended

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Daily Orange is reporting that the Syracuse University conduct board has taken disciplinary action against two more frats on campus.

A spokesperson from the conduct board said the school has suspended Phi Gamma Delta, or “Fiji,” after finding the fraternity had violated SU’s code of student conduct, though that misconduct is unclear.

The frat was previously under disciplinary probation until October.

Also, fraternity Zeta Beta Tau is under probation until December of this year after being investigated for past misconduct as well.

