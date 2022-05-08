(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police in Morrisville is in need of help to locate a 73-year-old Cazenovia man who is missing.

The police believe Phillip Francher, of Cazenovia, may be disoriented and confused. He was last seen on Francis Road in the Town of Cazenovia around 8:10 a.m. Sunday, May 8.

Francher, stands 5’8″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and was driving a 2014 grey Mazda 3 with a New York license plate of DBF 1237. He is was wearing a dark sweater, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

If you have seen Phillip or know of his whereabouts, you can call the State Police in Morrisville at (315) 366-6000 or 911.