PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The seventh annual car and bike show at the American Legion in Phoenix supports Clear Path for Veterans.

Representatives from the Army and Navy were there along with exhibitors from Central New York. Commander Larry Provost with post 418 says they want to give back to the community. “It’s not all about the vets, a lot of it is, but we give a lot to charity like the food bank, the VA Hospital, buying t-shirts for the patients inside, scholarships to the high school, and it’s all community.” He added they try keep their support within the community.

Admission was a $10.00 donation fee.