FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A father from Phoenix, N.Y. has been arrested after he allegedly injured his 5-month-old child.

On Tuesday, March 14, New York State Police in Fulton arrested 24-year-old Joseph D. McIntyre of Phoenix, N.Y. after his five-month-old infant was transported to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital with suspicious injuries.

Fulton Police were notified that the infant child was transported to the children’s hospital with injuries that they determined to be inconsistent with the explanation given by the parents .

The investigation determined that McIntyre allegedly caused the injuries.

McIntyre was arrested on the following charges:

Assault 2 nd degree, (class “D” felony)

degree, (class “D” felony) Strangulation 2 nd degree (class “D” felony)

degree (class “D” felony) Endangering the Welfare of a Child (class “A” misdemeanor).

According to State Police, the infant child is listed in stable condition.

McIntyre was transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at Oswego County C.A.P. Court.