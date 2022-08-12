(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a 32 year-old-man from Phoenix, Clint M. Smith, was arrested for Criminal Sex Act 1st degree, a class “B” felony, and Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child 1st degree, a class “B” felony, after they completed a search warrant on Cherry Street in the village of Phoenix on Friday, August 12.

Police say that Smith is charged with having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11 for several years. He is also accused of taking photos of the victim and keeping a record of the abuse in a notebook.

Smith worked as a teacher’s aide with the Phoenix Central School District, but police say that today’s arrest was not related to any conduct in any of the Phoenix Schools buildings or with any of the students.

Smith was taken to the Oswego County Jail and will wait for centralized arraignment.

Investigators say there may be more victims and if anyone has information, please contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 315-366-6000.