Phoenix man killed after being struck by minivan while lying in the road

GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating after a man was killed by a minivan Friday night.

According to the State Police’s preliminary investigation, at approximately 10:22 p.m. a minivan was traveling north of State Route 48 in the town of Granby when it struck a person lying in the road.

Police say the man driving the minivan thought it was an animal lying in the middle of the road, and he said he was unable to avoid it.

The minivan hit what was actually a man lying in the road.

The pedestrian, 48-year-old Christopher Connelly from Phoenix, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A sobriety test was conducted at the scene, and the driver of the minivan tested negative for any alcohol impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.