Phoenix man leads police on car chase in Oswego Co.

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to police, a Phoenix man damaged parked cars, forced a car off the road and drove the wrong way down a one-way street after a police chase.

Brandon Lane, 29, allegedly drove off when police tried to pull him over.

Police called off the chase when speeds became too dangerous.

When it was all over, officers found parked cars that were damaged on Buccaneer Boulevard near Oswego High School.

A car was also forced off the road after Lane allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way road.

Lane was soon taken into custody by police.

He has been charged with unlawful fleeing from a police officer and reckless driving.

