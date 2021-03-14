Phone line gives seniors help scheduling COVID vaccines

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Ryan McMahon announces that a COVID-19 tool is now open to more people.

A phone number is now available to anyone who is homebound and 60 years of age or older.

The phone line was previously used for people without internet, but now, seniors who are not connected with a home care agency can get help scheduling a vaccine. 

McMahon says the goal is to ensure the most vulnerable have access to their shots.

The phone bank opens Monday, March 15, from noon to 4 p.m. 

The phone number is 315-679-4099.

