CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Residents of Cortland County are on scam-watch after sheriff’s deputies say another phone scam is making its rounds.
The scam caller says that you’re going to be arrested for money laundering or drug trafficking unless you send money to a specific location.
The caller will identify themselves as a government law enforcement official and will offer a fake case identification number.
The caller then demands the money be put on a gift card and they demand the numbers on the back of the card be provided.
Law enforcement will never contact you and ask for money directly.
A good tip to remember is if you don’t recognize the number, just hang up.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Common Council approves purchase of 10 new snow plows
- Phone scam hits Cortland County
- Fugitive of the Week: Joan Squires
- WATCH: Quiet overnight then another mild day Tuesday
- Man in critical condition after stabbing on Syracuse’s North Side
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App