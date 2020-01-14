Phone scam hits Cortland County

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Residents of Cortland County are on scam-watch after sheriff’s deputies say another phone scam is making its rounds.

The scam caller says that you’re going to be arrested for money laundering or drug trafficking unless you send money to a specific location.

The caller will identify themselves as a government law enforcement official and will offer a fake case identification number.

The caller then demands the money be put on a gift card and they demand the numbers on the back of the card be provided.

Law enforcement will never contact you and ask for money directly.

A good tip to remember is if you don’t recognize the number, just hang up.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9