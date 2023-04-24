Editor’s Note: If you have a picture of the Northern Lights from the Rochester area, send them our way at WROCDigital@nexstar.tv.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the weekend, the people of Western New York had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis dance in the skies.

Due to a geomagnetic storm on Sunday, some people were able to catch glimpses of the Northern Lights and take pictures of the skies.

Below is a slideshow of the many pictures taken of Nature’s light show. Some of these were taken by News 8’s weather team and some were submitted by viewers: