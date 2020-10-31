Photo gallery: Remembering Sean Connery

(NEXSTAR) — Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery has died, according to multiple reports. He was 90.
While the Scottish actor is best known for portraying Agent 007, he had a long career spanning decades. His film credits include Indiana Jones, The Rock and The Hunt for Red October.
According to the BBC, Connery won an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.
In 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth at Holyrood Palace — becoming Sir Sean Connery.
Here’s a look back at his legendary life and career through pictures:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- $1,200 direct payments: Americans blame both parties for stimulus check stalemate
- US shatters daily COVID record with nearly 100,000 new cases
- Empire State Weekly Coronavirus Developments
- Empire State Weekly School Reopening Guidance
- Empire State Weekly COVID-19 College Response
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App