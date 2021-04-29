Photo of damaged wall confirmed to be of SU apartment associated with Chase Scanlan incident

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– NewsChannel 9 has become aware of a picture of a dent and hole in the wall in a Syracuse University apartment that is now being used as evidence in the investigation involving star lacrosse player Chase Scanlan.

The photo can be seen below that NewsChannel 9 obtained independently. This photo was confirmed by Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick on Thursday to have been taken in the apartment where the domestic incident with Scanlan occured.

Photo from SU apartment where a domestic incident occurred involving Chase Scanlan

The DA also confirms to us this picture is part of the SU Department of Public Safety file turned over to Fitzpatrick’s office for the investigation into the Scanlan incident.

Scanlan was suspended from the Syracuse Lacrosse team on April 19th, then reinstated about a week later. SU coach John Desko, Athletic Director John Wildhack and the university have refused to comment about details of the situation.

Scanlan’s lawyer tells NewsChannel 9 they have no comment and Scanlan is putting the team first.