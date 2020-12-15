CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was called to Upstate University Hospital where they were met by a man who had been shot once. The investigation revealed the man had been involved in an altercation at the Madison Village neighborhood in the Town of Clay with another man. The victim was shot as he was driving away in his vehicle.
The two men knew each other, but the motive is unclear.
If you have any information to help the investigation, call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 435-3081.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Where to watch: SU men’s basketball vs. Northeastern
- TSA advises travelers to check that packing list twice, know whether contents of carry-on are naughty or nice
- As US vaccinations ramp up, FDA gives positive review of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot
- 460,000 pole saws recalled because blade may fall off
- Physical altercation leads to one being shot at Madison Village
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App