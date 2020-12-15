Physical altercation leads to one being shot at Madison Village

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was called to Upstate University Hospital where they were met by a man who had been shot once. The investigation revealed the man had been involved in an altercation at the Madison Village neighborhood in the Town of Clay with another man. The victim was shot as he was driving away in his vehicle.

The two men knew each other, but the motive is unclear.

If you have any information to help the investigation, call the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 435-3081.