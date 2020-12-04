Pianist Jim Brickman Entertains Audiences ‘At Home’ This Holiday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Grammy nominated songwriter and world class pianist Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with his “Comfort & Joy at Home 2020” Virtual Tour

Brickman will entertain audiences live, up-close and personal, by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs too. Fans can enjoy the unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of their own home.

Several ticket options are available for purchase, including some that will give you access to live chats with the pianist himself and a stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered to your door. The at-home concert kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday, December 15th. A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit local theaters. In Central New York, proceeds will help support the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse.

To purchase tickets or to learn more, visit JimBrickman.com/Syracuse.

