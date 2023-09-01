(WSYR-TV) — It’s fall y’all, and that means it’s time to drink and eat all things pumpkin-flavored and immerse yourself into the fall season with pumpkin picking.
If you’re looking for the perfect patch near you to pick your pumpkins, NewsChannel 9 has made a list of pumpkin patches in Central New York.
Pumpkin Patches in CNY
Onondaga County
- Tim’s Pumpkin Patch
- Cicero “Pumkin” Patch
- Abbott Farms
- Our Farm
- Katie’s Pumpkin Patch
- The Pumpkin Hollow
- Rohe Farms
- Springside Farm
- Plumpton Farms
Madison County
- Critz Farms
Oswego County
- Behling Orchards
Cayuga County
- Ontario Orchards Farm
- Penny’s Country Farm Wedding and Event Center
Oneida County
- Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm
Did we miss your favorite patch that offers pumpkin picking? Let us know!
If there is another patch in Central New York offering pumpkin picking, please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.