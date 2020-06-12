Pick-your-own strawberry season to begin soon

BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSYR) — It’s that time of year again! The time families typically plan to pick fresh, ripe, local strawberries.

Brian Reeves, owner of Reeves Farm says, “In a normal year, we might start on the 4th or 5th.”

Employees have been given extra education about cleanliness, they’ve been provided hand sanitizer and masks. Reeves has had his employees tested as well. Those employees picked the first few berries that ripened just this week.

Reeves says, “Overall the crop is good, overall the weather has been pretty good but it’s a little later than a normal year just because it was so cool early in the spring.”

This field is looking a little green right now but just give it a couple more days. Reeves says there will be plenty of bright red strawberries and you’ll be able to come to pick them yourself.

Reeves says, “Take a look, there’s plenty of room to spread out and not be around anybody. Keep your mask on. I don’t see why people can’t come out and pick and enjoy and have a great experience.”

Bring your mask, take advantage of handwashing stations that will be placed around the field and give others space so everyone can safely support local farms.

Reeves says, “I think buying local is always a win-win. It helps the local economy, the stuff is usually fresher, you have a closer connection with where it came from.”

An important connection Reeves hopes you’ll remember for all seasons to come.

Reeves says, “It’s important that the United States grow it’s own food, it’s important that farmers stay in business in the U.S., it’s important that people support their local farmers.

You’ll be able to pick strawberries the week of June 15. For an exact start date, call Reeves Farm at (315) 635-3357.