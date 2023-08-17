(WSYR-TV) — It’s almost the beginning of fall, which means apple season is approaching. Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie or a sweet fall snack?
Below is a list of apple orchards around Central New York that have a variety of apples to choose from and lots of other sweet treats, games and more.
If you’re looking for a go-to spot for apple picking, there’s lots of locations to choose from. That’s why NewsChannel 9 put together a map of local apple orchards in Central New York that you can put on your bucket list for this fall.
Apple Orchards in CNY
Onondaga County
- Clisson Farms
- Abbott Farms
- Emmi Farms
- Adams Acres Farm
- Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
- Deer Run Farms
- O’Neill’s Orchard
- Navarino Orchard
- Rocking Horse Farm
- Woznica Orchards
Jefferson County
- Burrville Cider Mill Inc
Madison County
- Critz Farms
Oneida County
- North Star Orchards
- Windy Hill Orchard and Farm Market
Cayuga County
- Ontario Orchards Farm
- Grisamore Farms
- Owen Orchards
Oswego County
- Fruit Valley Orchard
- Appledale Orchards
- Behling Orchards
- Maple Help Stock Farms
Tompkins County
- Indian Creek Farm
- Littletree Orchards
- Hoffmire Farms Co
St. Lawrence County
- Fobare’s Fruits
- Goodwin’s Orchard
- Parishville Center Orchard
- Applewood Orchards
- Kaneb Orchards
Lewis County
- Owl’s Landing Farm
- Denmark Gardens Orchard
Did we miss your favorite orchard that offers apple picking? Let us know!
If there is another orchard in Central New York offering U-Pick please email the name, location, website and other information to our digital team, here.