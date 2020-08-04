Pickup truck driver recovering after crash in Brookfield over the weekend

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of a pickup truck is recovering after he crashes head-on with a tractor trailer over the weekend in the Town of Brookfield. 

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies say William Chaisson, 54, of Clayville, was heading north on Route 8 when he drifted into the southbound lane and was hit by the truck. Chaisson had to be pulled from the wreckage and was flown to a Syracuse hospital. 

The tractor trailer driver and a passenger in Chaisson’s vehicle were not seriously hurt.

So far, no tickets have been issued, but the investigation is continuing.

