Pickup truck driver recovering after crash in Brookfield over the weekend

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of a pickup truck is recovering after he crashes head-on with a tractor trailer over the weekend in the Town of Brookfield.
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies say William Chaisson, 54, of Clayville, was heading north on Route 8 when he drifted into the southbound lane and was hit by the truck. Chaisson had to be pulled from the wreckage and was flown to a Syracuse hospital.
The tractor trailer driver and a passenger in Chaisson’s vehicle were not seriously hurt.
So far, no tickets have been issued, but the investigation is continuing.
