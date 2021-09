NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19.

"Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine - it's that easy to keep yourself and your community safe," Gov. Hochul said. "If you haven't gotten your vaccine already, now is the best time to do so. It's safe, effective, free, and readily available anywhere across the great state of New York." Tuesday's data is summarized below: