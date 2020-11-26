Pileup temporarily shuts down lane of I-81 Southbound

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A six car pileup shutdown a lane of I-81 Southbound in Syracuse, right before the South Salina and Brighton exit on Thursday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, so they called off the ambulance.

But lots of damage, so they had to call in tow trucks.

There is no word on the cause of the accidents.

