PILOT agreement approved to turn old Coyne Textile site into JMA Wireless

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A PILOT agreement has been approved for a project at the old Coyne Textile site, which would turn it into a new location for JMA Wireless.
Governor Cuomo says the move will add 100 jobs, bringing the Liverpool based telecommunications company to a 5G campus on the south side of Syracuse.
JMA is expected to invest $25 million to manufacture the world’s first 5G millimeter wave radio system. New York State will add a $5 million Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant to help the project.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Budget 2021: Gov. Cuomo proposes $33 billion 5-year plan to tackle climate change
- Activist’s murder reopens old wounds in border city traumatized by legacy of ‘feminicides’
- WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo outlines the FY 2021 NYS Budget
- A Cozy New Take on A Winter Getaway in Cayuga County
- Nickleback making a stop in CNY
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App