PILOT agreement approved to turn old Coyne Textile site into JMA Wireless

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A PILOT agreement has been approved for a project at the old Coyne Textile site, which would turn it into a new location for JMA Wireless.

Governor Cuomo says the move will add 100 jobs, bringing the Liverpool based telecommunications company to a 5G campus on the south side of Syracuse.

JMA is expected to invest $25 million to manufacture the world’s first 5G millimeter wave radio system. New York State will add a $5 million Upstate Revitalization Initiative grant to help the project. 

