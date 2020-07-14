Pilot injured after small plane crash at Cortland County Airport

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies and the FAA are investigating after a small plane crash happened at the Cortland County Airport on Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the plane had just taken off from the airport when the pilot and co-pilot reported windy conditions.

They decided to land in a field on airport property. They lost control as they came in to land and the plane skidded to a stop.

The pilot was taken to the hospital for leg and back pain. The co-pilot was not injured.