ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New software will now allow pistol license applicants to schedule their own appointments online. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office launched the app Friday.

Applicants must be 21 years or older and be a resident of Onondaga County. All paperwork and the Handgun Safety Course must be completed before scheduling an appointment.

For more information on how to apply or to schedule an appointment, click here.