Pitbull mix left for dead gets a second chance thanks to the CNY SPCA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The CNY SPCA has said a young pitbull mix was abandoned and left for dead. It was a little after midnight the night they got a call from Utica about a dog in trouble. 

They found the dog severely emaciated in a crate and left alone in an apartment, seemingly forgotten. They got her back to the CNY SPCA and gave her the best care possible. 

The pup was named “Lagertha” after a fictional viking warrior symbolizing a strong woman, due to how hard Lagertha is fighting to recover. Lagertha is now in foster care getting fluids and monitored meals, on the road to recovery.

