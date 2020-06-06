Places of worship allowed to reopen at 25% capacity as part of Phase Two

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Churches, temples, mosques and any other places of worship are now allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in regions that are in phase two of New York State’s COVID-19 restart plan.

At his daily briefing Sunday, Governor Cuomo announced places of worship are now included in phase two of the restart plan, but they can only open at 25% capacity and social distancing must always be observed.

The governor said with COVID-19 data continuing to trend in the right direction, the reopening of places of worship was accelerated. This decision is effective immediately for regions who are in phase two.

“Be smart. It doesn’t mean you go to a temple or a mosque and you sit right next to a person,” Governor Cuomo said. “You have to socially distance. Watch on the entrance way and on the exit way when people tend to congregate going through the entrance or the exit. So, we leave it to our faith-based partners to come up with a smart strategy about a way to do this. But this is an acceleration for us, because we are doing so well on the metrics.”

Speaking of the metrics, New York State continues to see record lows in the amount of daily COVID-19 deaths.

According to the New York State Health Department, 35 more people sadly lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations continues to decline across the state as well, but the virus is still very dangerous. Over 2,500 people are currently hospitalized in New York State with COVID-19.

The governor announced New York City will be the last region to enter Phase One of the restart plan, and The Big Apple is projected to do that on Monday.

In Central New York, we are currently in Phase Two, but we will have an opportunity to move into Phase Three as early as Friday, June 12.

