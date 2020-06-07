Interactive Maps

Places of worship thrilled to reopen even if it’s only 25% capacity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local religious leaders are thrilled they can resume in-person services with a 25% capacity, after the Governor accelerated the reopening process on Saturday. 

For some, the guidance from the governor came a little too late to prepare anything for this weekend. 

However, many are planning to open by the end of the month.

“We were constantly looking for the light at the end of the tunnel… Now, it’s 25%, we are over the moon with that,” Mohammed El-Fiki, Imam of the Islamic Society of Central New York, said. “We’ll run it our own way, we will make sure that masks are worn and sanitizers are used and we’ll disinfect after every congregation, and still advise people with underlying medical conditions not to come, we still tell kids to stay home for your safety for now. So, yes 25%, but with restrictions, and we as a mosque will do that as we are seeking the safety of everybody.”

Some churches, including Holy Family in Fairmount, still held outdoor services Sunday morning.

