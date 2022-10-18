LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Plainville Fire Department has a new coat of paint. This facelift wasn’t what they budgeted for, it was out of necessity after racist graffiti against those who are Jewish and African American was spray painted on the building back in February.

“It hurts, It hurts, this is our place,” said Plainville Fire District Commissioner Andrew Rice. “It’s an insult. It’s disrespectful.”

The majority of the building was covered in graffiti along with a window broken at the station on Plainville Road.

Last week the building was repainted. It took a while because the project had to go to bid and there were some delays in scheduling partly due to the weather. Security cameras were also added. It cost nearly $13,000.

No arrests have been made, but if given the opportunity this is what Rice would say to the person or people involved.

“I just like to come up to talk to them and see and show them what we do here, what was done, and the price tag of it. That money could have gone somewhere else other than that,” Rice said.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that the case is still open. If you have any information you can call the Sheriff’s tip line at (315) 435-3051.