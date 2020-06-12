Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Plan in the works to limit illegal fireworks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is now working with the police department to come up with a plan to crack down on illegal fireworks.

NewsChannel 9 has received tons of phone calls and even caught a couple of the fireworks on our Towercam.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he hears them most nights from his neighborhood, too.

No word on when exactly a plan will come out, but NewsChannel 9 has been told that it is on its way.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected