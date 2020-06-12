Plan in the works to limit illegal fireworks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is now working with the police department to come up with a plan to crack down on illegal fireworks.

NewsChannel 9 has received tons of phone calls and even caught a couple of the fireworks on our Towercam.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he hears them most nights from his neighborhood, too.

Yes, I hear the fireworks every night and they drive me crazy too. We’re working on a plan. More to come. — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) June 10, 2020

No word on when exactly a plan will come out, but NewsChannel 9 has been told that it is on its way.