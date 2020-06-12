Plan in the works to limit illegal fireworks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse is now working with the police department to come up with a plan to crack down on illegal fireworks.
NewsChannel 9 has received tons of phone calls and even caught a couple of the fireworks on our Towercam.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he hears them most nights from his neighborhood, too.
No word on when exactly a plan will come out, but NewsChannel 9 has been told that it is on its way.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- City of Oswego enters Phase Three
- Onondaga County’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit continues to move across the county
- Overnight children’s summer camps prohibited in New York State for 2020
- Local 4th graders say goodbye to teachers through drive-thru ceremony
- Le Moyne pitcher Ryan Murphy selected in the 2020 MLB Draft
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App