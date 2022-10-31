TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Despite confusion over when Great Northern Mall could shut down for good, the plan to transform the property into a lifestyle center is still a go.

Tenants were told in a letter their leases are being terminated and they have to “vacate” their stores before November 20. However, the pending owner has asked the current owner to give tenants more time to plan.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Monday, Guy Hart Jr. of Hart-Lyman Companies, confirmed the future plans for the troubled mall.

The site will be transformed into a lifestyle center with luxury apartments, townhouses, a hotel, high-end shops, a movie theater, and restaurants.

“We’re acquiring this property in order to totally redevelop it and make it into not only a place for the people who live there to enjoy, but something that will be a regional destination for the whole community.” Guy Hart Jr., Managing Partner, Hart-Lyman Companies

The driving force behind the company’s multimillion-dollar purchase of Great Northern is Micron’s $100 billion investment for a mega computer chip plant at the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, just three miles down the road from the mall.

Hart-Lyman Companies, a Syracuse-based commercial developer, signed the contract to purchase Great Northern Mall in August…before Micron’s plans for Central New York were even solidified.

“When they say this Micron thing is transformative for our region, this is an example of that.” Guy Hart Jr., Hart-Lyman Companies

When it comes to the near future of the property, Hart expects the deal with Great Northern’s current owner, Mike Kohan, to close by the end of the year in December.

Hart said he hopes demolition and construction of Great Northern will begin by the middle of 2023

The plan is to raze most, if not, all of that structure. I have to clarify: that does not include the Extra Space Storage, the former Sears building or the current Dunk & Bright. Dunk & Bright, to my knowledge, will continue operating as it is right now, and we will make accommodations for them to do that during our construction phases. Guy Hart Jr., Managing Partner, Hart-Lyman Companies

As for finishing the project, Hart said it’s all dependent on how quickly his company can phase in every amenity.

Hart-Lyman Companies now owns the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club in Cicero and is in the midst of transforming the property into a village community center with a mix of homes, stores, and restaurants.