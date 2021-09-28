Plane forced to make emergency landing at Rome airport after mechanical issue

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A small passenger plane had to make an emergency landing due to a mechanical problem at an airport in Rome on Tuesday, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

Shortly after takeoff from Griffiss International Airport in Rome, the plane’s operator, 67-year-old Enrique Carrasco of Florida made the emergency landing back at the airport after noticing the minor mechanical issue in the prop of the aircraft. The 5-passenger Velo City XLRG5 airplane was headed for Florida.

Carrasco and two other passengers landed safely with no injuries.