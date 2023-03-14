SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A developing story at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

According to a brief press release from the airport, A Delta Airbus went off the taxiway and onto the grass Tuesday morning.

“A coordinated response is underway to bring passengers back to the terminal building and

ultimately remove the aircraft from the grass,” the release stated.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to leave the taxiway or if any passengers were injured.

According to FlightAware, the Delta flight 1718 was departing for LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

The incident has not had an impact on Hancock Airport operations.

Due to the inclement weather, several morning flights leaving Syracuse were either delayed or canceled.

NewsChannel 9 has a crew at the airport and will update this developing story.