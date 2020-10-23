Plane safely makes emergency landing at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A plane safely made an emergency landing on Friday morning at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
The Airport’s PR team told NewsChannel 9 that an American Airlines flight was headed to Charlotte with 91 people onboard when the pilot noticed hydraulic issues.
The plane came back to Syracuse without a problem before being towed to the gate.
