Plane safely makes emergency landing at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A plane safely made an emergency landing on Friday morning at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

The Airport’s PR team told NewsChannel 9 that an American Airlines flight was headed to Charlotte with 91 people onboard when the pilot noticed hydraulic issues.

The plane came back to Syracuse without a problem before being towed to the gate.

