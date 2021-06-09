Plane used as vice president’s Air Force Two spotted at Syracuse Airport doing training maneuvers

The C-31 plane, designated “Air Force Two” when the Vice President is on board did training maneuvers in Syracuse. (Credit: Syracuse Regional Airport Authority)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The same airplane often used by the Vice President of United States was at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport Wednesday where its crew conducted training maneuvers.

Because Vice President Kamala Harris was not on board, the plane did not have the call sign “Air Force Two.”

The aircraft is originally a Boeing 757 model, but with military specifications, goes by a C-32 designation.

According to the United States Military, “The C-32 provides safe, comfortable and reliable transportation for U.S. leaders to locations around the world. The primary customers are the vice president, using the distinctive call sign “Air Force Two,” the first lady, and members of the Cabinet and Congress.”

People closely watching the skies over Syracuse reported to NewsChannel 9 noticing the blue and white-painted plane.

To the people who "swore" they saw "Air Force 2" land in Syracuse, good eyes. 👀



It's not designated Air Force 2 without @VP on board, but the same C-32 plane used by @KamalaHarris, @FLOTUS, members of cabinet or congress did training maneuvers today at @SyracuseAirport. ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QTrAxJ5D9u — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) June 9, 2021

With Vice President Harris on board Sunday, heading to Guatemala and Mexico, “Air Force Two” was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Sunday after the aircraft had mechanical issues and was unable to store its landing gear correctly.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” the Vice President said after the unplanned landing, before taking using another plane for her overseas trip.