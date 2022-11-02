SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region.

This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas.

This promotional event begins November 1 and lasts through November 15, for Veterans Day.

Anyone who signs up for a Black Card® membership from Wednesday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 30 will also receive $0 down and their first month free.

“At Planet Fitness, we appreciate all veterans and active members of the military and thank them for their service to this country,” said John Hrinda, upstate New York VP of Operations for ECP-PF. “We hope veterans and active-duty military members in the community stop by, sign up and prioritize their physical and mental health.”

Members of the military and veterans can visit Planet Fitness’ website and use the promotional code “VETERAN” to take advantage of this deal.

You can also download the PF App, available in the App Store or on Google Play.