SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court is not official, but various groups say it signals their intention.

They want to call on congress to codify Roe v. Wade.

There were people of all ages and races in Syracuse protesting Tuesday about what could be coming down the road. NewsChannel 9 spoke with Trish Hipoligo, a protester who has marched since she was in college about 40 years ago. She marched for women’s rights back then and says she did not expect to have to do the same thing all these years later.

“I’m here because we can’t stop fighting. We are so close to losing rights that we have fought for. And laws against abortion are never going to stop abortion. It’s only going to stop safe abortion. Women will go back to dying in back alleys,” Hipoligo said.

There are many other rallies and protests happening around the state. Earlier Tuesday the Governor said New York will always be open to anyone who needs reproductive care, including abortions.