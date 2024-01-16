SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning on taking a shopping trip soon at Destiny USA, you might have to change your plans if it involves a certain store.

According to Pyramid Management Group, owner of Destiny USA, the store H&M has temporarily closed.

NewsChannel 9 received an email from a viewer on Tuesday, Jan. 16, who was shopping at Destiny USA and noticed that H&M was closed.

Soon after, NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Pyramid Management Group to see what was going on.

According to Aiden McGuire, director of corporate communications at Pyramid Management Group, the store is temporarily closed, not permanently closed.

“H&M is temporarily closed while the brand continues to remodel and reinvest in its space. The store will be re-opening in the near future,” said McGuire.

Although it’s undetermined how long the temporary closure will last, McGuire confirms there will be an update when that happens.

“We will continue to keep you posted,” said McGuire.