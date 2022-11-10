NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you’re stressed about how you’re going to afford Thanksgiving dinner, look no further than your local Tops, which has everything you need under $25.

For less than $25, Tops shoppers can purchase the Thanksgiving essentials now through Thursday, November 24.

Families have made it their priority this year to find ways to make their Thanksgiving dinner more affordable. That includes finding the best deal on the most expensive part of Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey.

Turkey prices are already at a record high this year according to the American Farm Bureau Foundation. In October, the retail price of a standard boneless and skinless turkey breast was $6.70 per pound, hitting a record high. Compared to last years price of $3.16 per pound, that’s 112 percent higher.

The price increase is due to the current inflation levels but also because there is a shortage of birds after a recent bird flu Infection spread in U.S. wild birds and poultry, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspective Service (APHIS). The infection was highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus which detected in multiple U.S. commercial poultry and backyard flocks.

Therefore, the search for turkeys has never been more important to shoppers, and that’s why Tops is making it their commitment to offer customers the best value for their Thanksgiving dinner.

“Anchored in gratitude, Thanksgiving is a time spent among loved ones, eating good food and watching football,” said John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets. “No one should have their holiday joy diminished by the stress of searching for affordable items to create their holiday table.”

Tops shoppers can get the following essential Thanksgiving dinner items all for less than $25.

Premium Frozen Turkey (.58 lb) 12 pounds $6.96

Fresh Sweet Potatoes 3 pound bag $2.50 (each when you buy two bags)

Fresh Cranberries 12 ounces $1.99

TOPS Stuffing 6 ounce box $1.25

TOPS Green Beans 14.5 ounce can $0.69

TOPS Corn 15 ounce can $0.69

Bakery Fresh Dinner Rolls 12-count $3.50

Sara Lee Apple or Pumpkin Pie 27-34 ounces $5.99

Total: $23.57

Tops shoppers can also pre-order their fresh-prepared turkey or ham dinners that feed up to 10 people for less than $12 per person. The dinners come with all the Thanksgiving fixings including sides or rolls and apple or pumpkin pie.

For smaller households, Tops is offering shoppers individual grab ‘n go prepared turkey dinners which includes a small turkey and two sides for only $8.

If you don’t want turkey at all then Tops has Pick ‘n Pack Meal 2 Go’s which feature whole rotisserie chicken entrée and two sides that will feed up to four for $17.

For later in the season, shoppers are also reminded of the Tops Christmas Bonus which provides extra 20% savings on gift cards, allowing customers to share the joy of the season for a lot less. Every time customers spend $50 on groceries, they can get $10 off a $50 participating gift card from more than 25 retailers.