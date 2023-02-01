MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family’s pain is pushing for meaningful change in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District.

Liam Qi, a student at F-M, was just 16 years old when he died by suicide only three months ago on November 1. Liam’s good friend, Jay Lu, 15, took his life in March 2022.

Inevitably still grieving, Luke Qi has been left to navigate life without his brother.

“It’s very complex. I’m still going through my emotions too,” LUKE QI, BROTHER OF LIAM WHO DIED BY SUICIDE

After Liam and Jay’s tragic deaths by suicide, the Fayetteville-Manlius district has been working to improve mental health resources for students.

After students, families and community members pushed the district for more help, Superintendent Craig Tice is asking Onondaga County for more support, specifically with a drop-in clinic for students.

The drop-in clinic would allow students to see a trained and certified clinician without an appointment. Students also would not need a mental health diagnosis in order to be treated.

A district spokesperson says F-M’s drop-in clinic would differ from what’s currently offered at other Central New York schools where a parent or guardian consent is required and insurance covers treatment.

Other suggestions for improving the district plans to adopt come from Liam Qi’s family after a written proposal was sent to the district after the 16-year-old’s death. This proposal included increased accountability, community and better intervention measures.

READ THE QI FAMILY’S FULL PROPOSAL:

In response to the Qi family’s proposal, Superintendent Tice sent a letter to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon asking if F-M can receive additional support from the county.

A district spokesperson says conversations have happened between the superintendent and county executive with the hope of working together to address the mental health crisis.

Other efforts the district is adopting include the creation of a mental health task force, making resources and services more accessible through an online platform, and an anonymous survey for high school students to help gauge trends and patterns among them.

The Qi family also proposed a community forum where concerns surrounding mental health could be openly discussed. It’s unclear if the district has plans to implement this proposal.

“It’s sort of like a town hall type of meeting where we could talk about concerns about mental health and potential ideas moving forward,” Luke Qi said, “I’m not sure what the status on that is yet.”

READ F-M SUPERINTENDENT’S FULL LETTER TO THE ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE:

“I’m really happy that there’s been progress. It seems like it’s more than what was done before, so it means a lot to me that Liam’s death is meaningful and that it’s leading to some positive change.” LUKE QI, BROTHER OF LIAM WHO DIED BY SUICIDE

In addition to the newly established resources, the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District has implemented a multi-layer strategy to address students’ mental health.

You can read more about those initiatives by clicking here. Learn more about the district’s counseling services here.

Help is available. If you or someone you know needs to speak with someone, call or text ‘988’ for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Professionals are available 24/7.