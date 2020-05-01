Planting your own produce provides abundant benefits

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Colorful flowers will help brighten your day and your view, but have you ever thought of planting your own produce?

Chuck Hafner, the owner of Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center, said, “An 8 by 12 vegetable garden can yield you over $400 worth of fresh vegetables so dollar-wise it’s quite a savings.”

You’ll know where your food is coming from and you can get started right now.

Hafner cautioned, “You have to be a little selective on what you’re putting in, mostly cold crops that’ll tolerate a cold wind or a light frost.”

Spinach, broccoli and cabbage can go in the ground now. You’ll have to be a little more protective of tomatoes, lettuce and peppers.

Hafner said, “If you do put in some of the tender stuff, you’ll be okay if you watch the weather and if it’s going to freeze you cover it with newspaper or a light sheet.”

If you don’t have space for a garden outside, you can still plant some small tomatoes maybe even some strawberries in a hanging pot!

“For vegetables, everything has to be in the sun and nothing wants to be soaked or let get too dry. So it kind of has to be constant moisture and a sunny location,” Hafner explained.

It’s a great family activity too. You can learn and find a bright purpose in your own backyard.

“When springtime comes, you have that urge to plant and you have the reward of seeing it grow and with vegetables you take it a little further because you can harvest them and put them on your table and eat them,” Hafner said.