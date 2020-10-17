Play a tune at the new outdoor piano in Eastwood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sweet sounds were heard coming from a beautiful, brand new Eastwood street piano Saturday.

David Haas, an Eastwood resident, came up with the idea back in 2017 after seeing the concept in Detroit, Michigan, but it took a team to bring it all together.

The Lutz family donated the instrument, Eastwood neighbor Dan Bingham painted it and local business owner, Steve Skinner, will house the piano at the Palace Theatre.

David Haas said, “Our hope is to get more people walking and enjoying Eastwood overall, and hopefully this encourages more art.”

The piano will live at the Palace Theatre and will normally be out on the street, but it will not be available for the public’s use until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

People are encouraged to stop by and play a tune once it is available.