Play video games at the MOST to support Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

(WSYR-TV) — Looking for a little fun this Friday? The Museum of Science and Technology is hosting RetroGameCon: NightLab, Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
This event, for those 21 and older, will be a night of games, contests, vendors, raffles, and museum exploration — all in support of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the museum. You can buy tickets for $15 at the door or online through the MOST. Proceeds from each ticket, a portion of each vendor fee, and 100% of raffle proceeds will go to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. A schedule of events for the evening can be found below.
RetroGameCon: NightLab, is RetroGameCon’s first event in almost two years. RetroGameCon, Upstate New York’s biggest and longest-running gaming convention, was last held in 2019. More information on the event can be found on their Facebook page.