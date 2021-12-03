Play video games at the MOST to support Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

LONDON – OCTOBER 20: A classic video game ‘Space Invaders’ is displayed at the Science Museum on October 20, 2006 in London. The Game On exhibition at the museum displays 120 classic and modern computer games. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Looking for a little fun this Friday? The Museum of Science and Technology is hosting RetroGameCon: NightLab, Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This event, for those 21 and older, will be a night of games, contests, vendors, raffles, and museum exploration — all in support of Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the museum. You can buy tickets for $15 at the door or online through the MOST. Proceeds from each ticket, a portion of each vendor fee, and 100% of raffle proceeds will go to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. A schedule of events for the evening can be found below.

RetroGameCon: NightLab, is RetroGameCon’s first event in almost two years. RetroGameCon, Upstate New York’s biggest and longest-running gaming convention, was last held in 2019. More information on the event can be found on their Facebook page.