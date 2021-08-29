Playful kitten wants to meet her forever family: Petsavers

FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has created challenges for everyone, including our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York. Many are up for adoption and need your help!

NewsChannel 9’s adoptable pet of the week is Gabby from The No Kill Project in Fayetteville.

Gabby is just five-months-old but she’s already full of personality! She’s a gray tabby who enjoys playing.

However, Gabby’s backstory is quite sad. She was found by an older man when he stumbled upon a mom who had just given birth to six kittens. All of the babies were entangled by their umbilical cords and three ended up passing away due to the complications.

Gabby and her sister, Scarlett, are two of the survivors. The No Kill Project says Gabby certainly appreciates the precious gift of life she has been given.

Despite her challenging past, Gabby enjoys the company of others, including cats. Gabby is looking for a home with another cat or even with her sister.

Gabby has been spayed, microchipped and is fully vaccinated. She is negative for FIV/FeLV.

If you’re interested in adopting Gabby, send an email to adoptions@thenokillproject.org.