SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mother Nature bringing some sunshine Sunday. Pleasant fall weather to end our weekend, then change of scenery for the start of the new workweek.

SUNDAY:

Nice fall day in store for us. Winds are lighter than Saturday, but there will still be a breeze for the afternoon. Winds generally in favor of seasonable temperatures. Highs to end the weekend will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mix of sun and clouds will take us throughout the day.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Increasing clouds ahead of our next weather-maker. Stray shower around for us late, but most of us staying dry. Otherwise, turning mostly cloudy and temperatures falling into the mid 40s to near 50 degrees for overnight lows.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Change of scenery in store for the new workweek. Cold front early Monday brings showers back to the area, along with a drop in temperatures. Low pressure over the Great Lakes pushing occasional showers through the region into midweek. We will see mainly rain, but wet snow possible for our higher elevations in our northern counties.

