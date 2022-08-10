SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We finally have some relief the heat and humidity. Find out below if it lasts…

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds were stubborn on Wednesday, but high pressure and drier air is building in to Central New York so expect mainly clear skies overnight.

Since the air over us will be dry, we would expect overnight lows in Syracuse to drop close to 60s with 50s in outlying areas.

THURSDAY:

Thursday a weak cold front drops in from the northwest. Unlike the front this past Tuesday, Thursday’s front won’t have as much moisture to work with. Even with the help of the heating of the day we only expect a few scattered afternoon showers.

Outside this low shower threat, look for sun and clouds Thursday with seasonable temperatures near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY:

In the wake of Thursday’s cold front another area of high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. This is the center of a reinforcing dry air mass that settles in for the end of the week and the weekend.

We think our skies end up sunny both Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, just a bit below normal for mid-August. With all the sun and low humidity, though, it is a nice stretch of summer weather.

It is looking like the dry weather holds for Sunday as well.