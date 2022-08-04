SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s a steam bath across CNY the rest of the week into the weekend, but what about the rain/storm chances? Find out below what the odds are of getting wet heading into the weekend.

OVERNIGHT:

With the loss of the heating of the day, showers and storms have diminished across Central New York. However, there is plenty of moisture in the air. It wouldn’t take much to cause a few more showers the rest of tonight.

Lows tonight drop into the upper 60s to low 70s and it remains muggy too.

FRIDAY:

There’s a good chance of scattered showers and a few storms to still be around on Friday as the front is slow to move out as it continues to weaken.

Highs on Friday won’t be as hot, but it remains very muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND:

It looks like this cold front is going to stall out and essentially fall apart just off to the south of CNY Friday night/Saturday. What does this mean for the first weekend of August weatherwise? If you have outdoor plans this weekend hopefully it involves water because it’s going to be hot and muggy with what looks to be a good amount of dry time too.

Both Saturday and Sunday should feature some hazy sunshine, lots of humidity and just a few scattered pop-up showers and storms during the second half of both days. So yes, most of Saturday and Sunday should be dry with highs within a few degrees of 90!