Despite nationwide shortage, plenty of real Christmas trees in Central New York

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! If you don’t have your tree yet, you may be on the hunt for one this weekend. Heads up, you could be paying more.

That’s due to a national Christmas tree shortage in some parts of the country. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, we’re seeing that shortage, in part, because of the Great Recession of 2008. Since it takes 8 years for a tree to reach its peak, that time is now catching up with farmers.

“And then the other about 5 or 6 years ago, there was an oversupply of trees which drove the prices way down. Consequently, a lot of growers slowed down their planting,” said Chuck Hafner, Owner of Chuck Hafner’s Tree Farm.

But things aren’t slowing down at Chuck Hafner’s. While they’ve slightly raised their prices, they’re not in any kind of panic. Hafner says he’s even had other growers along the east coast reach out to him for help. Growers from as far away as Florida are seeing the impact, but even in Buffalo and Rochester, business isn’t looking good for many.

“If you’re a grower, which there are a number of them in Central New York that retail, you have your own trees so it’s not a problem. But if you’re not a grower, and there’s a shortage, then it’s hard to find them,” Hafner said.

Hafner has been doing this for more than 50 years. He has it down to a science, planting around 15,000 trees every year expecting to sell around 8,000. And while he’s gotten offers to sell out of state, he’s declined because his focus is and always will be on Central New York.

Hafner says this upcoming weekend is expected to be one of the busiest times of the year for the tree farm. Their record sale for just one day is around 1,000 trees.

